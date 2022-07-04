The iconic Forster-Tuncurry Bridge is 'bookended' by John Holland Park on the Forster side and John Wright Park on the Tuncurry side.
The names of these two foreshore parks recognise the contributions these two men have had on the twin-towns of Forster and Tuncurry.
Located in the heart of Forster, John Holland Park forms part of the Forster-Tuncurry foreshore walk and links Forster's CBD by a pedestrian walkway under the Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
With links to the Cape Hawke Harbour Marina, this is one the of the most popular tourist attractions in Forster.
Hosting majestic views over the Coolongolook River, Wallis Lake with Forster-Tuncurry breakwalls in the background, this is also a beautiful place to sit back and enjoy the use of the barbecue and picnic shelters while watching watercraft pass by.
The dominating feature of this park, however, is the Forster-Tuncurry bridge built by the John Holland Construction Company.
It is one of the region's most recognisable landmarks, which spans one of the country's most picturesque waterways.
This bridge, over the Coolongolook River, marks the entrance to Wallis Lake and was built in 1959, thus linking Forster and Tuncurry and replacing the punt and ferry services that had operated since 1890.
Although the bridge turned 60 years of age in 2019, there was no significant community celebration nor has there ever been a name allocated to the structure.
John Holland Construction Company was not so silent about the 60th birthday landmark.
On its Facebook page, the company proudly proclaimed: "The iconic structure, located in the Mid North Coast of NSW, has a special place in our history and left quite an impression on the locals. After the 631-metre long pre-stressed bridge - the longest in the Southern Hemisphere at the time - opened, it was dubbed the "miracle bridge" by local media. The local council were also fans, so much so that they named a nearby reserve after us. The John Holland Park still exists today."
The project to build the bridge began in 1954 when the then Minister for Transport called for tenders to construct a government designed bridge of steel beams and concrete foundations to join Foster and Tuncurry.
Two years later the tender was awarded to emerging Australian construction company, John Holland.
Raised on a small mixed farm near Flinders, (Vic) Clifton Vaughan Holland, later known as 'John', obtained an engineering degree and emerging from World War II as a member of the famous Z Force.
In 1949, he began a small engineering company with his first contract to build a £200 farm structure for future prime minister, Malcolm Fraser, also a resident of Flinders.
From there, the later Sir John Holland saw his company grow into an engineering and construction colossus responsible for many landmark structures around Australia and elsewhere, including the 'new' Parliament House in Canberra, the Adelaide to Darwin railway with its many bridges, the Australian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Sydney Entertainment Centre, Melbourne's Myer Music Bowl, and Melbourne's West Gate Bridge.
Sir John Holland (June 21,1914-May 31, 2009) was an Australian engineer, construction magnate and philanthropist, who founded the John Holland Construction Group and was the successful tenderer for the construction of the Foster-Tuncurry bridge.
Eighty years earlier than the influence of John Holland, John Wright, in 1875, was the first white settler in what is now called 'Tuncurry'.
At that time Tuncurry consisted largely of tea-tree swamp and cabbage tree palms.
The settlement was originally called North Shore, then North Forster.
Wight (1835-1910) established cordial relationships with the local Worimi people who called him 'big boss' and 'first fella'.
In 1891, Wright adopted the local Worimi Aboriginal place name Tuncurry, which is said to mean 'plenty of fish', for the land area across the Coolongolook River immediately north of Forster.
By 1878, Wright had established a sawmill, a store, a shipbuilding yard and houses for his employees and a school for their children.
With an expanding population, the settlement was proclaimed a village in 1893.
Wright had a 99-year lease on the waterfront land and built a timber mill, shipyard, slipway and associated buildings.
His first boat built at Tuncurry was the Stanley, which carried timber to Sydney and returned with general cargo.
This was replaced by the first ship named Tuncurry (below), built in 1903.
Following the death of John Wright in 1910, his family continued the successful shipbuilding business until 1958 by which time vehicular and rail transport had become the preferred mode of transportation.
With the 99-year lease approaching, John Wright jnr decided to close the shipyard and return the land to the Crown.
In 1960 all buildings were demolished.
The water front land where the mill and shipyard stood at Tuncurry was gazetted as an area for public recreation and in 1962 was renamed John Wright Park.
Located adjacent to the Forster Tuncurry bridge and linking the Forster-Tuncurry foreshore walk, John Wright Park is the perfect place to relax and take in the views across the lake to Forster.
The park includes barbecues, picnic shelters with a new amenities building nearing completion and is the most popular park in Forster-Tuncurry to hold large special event.
With the music shell, such large community events include New Year's Eve celebrations, Carols by Candlelight and the Foreshore Festival.
Over Christmas, part of this park is used for the annual Pinks Carnival which has been coming to Tuncurry for more than 30 years.
The Tuncurry markets are conducted at John Wright Park by Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry normally on the fourth Saturday of each month.
With more than 100 stalls, and a barbecue cooked by Marine Rescue members, this is certainly a great market to visit and perhaps the largest market in the Great Lakes area.
With his enormous formative influence on the growth of the twin towns of Forster-Tuncurry, John Wright is remembered in the naming of the Tuncurry waterfront park.
The stone monument in the park and the colourful mosaic attests to his contributions.
