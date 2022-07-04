On its Facebook page, the company proudly proclaimed: "The iconic structure, located in the Mid North Coast of NSW, has a special place in our history and left quite an impression on the locals. After the 631-metre long pre-stressed bridge - the longest in the Southern Hemisphere at the time - opened, it was dubbed the "miracle bridge" by local media. The local council were also fans, so much so that they named a nearby reserve after us. The John Holland Park still exists today."