It was a weekend of spectacular racing and equally spectacular boats when the combined Fred Williams Aquatic Festival, Tuncurry and The Fred Williams Invitational Ocean Ski Race took to the water on Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3.
The event, a weekend for speedboat and ocean ski fanatics, and those who enjoy speed on the 'high seas' returned to the region for the first time in three years.
Advertisement
Thousands of spectators lined the Forster Main Beach foreshore, Bennetts Head, along the breakwall and both sides of Wallis Lake to watch two days of thrills - fortunately no spills - and action from 13 ocean going speedboats which travelled from the Central Coast and Sydney.
"It was fantastic," ocean race co-organiser, Mary New said.
"The conditions were really good; the only thing - it wasn't sunny.
"But, the skiers shone; they were outstanding in the conditions and everyone was happy.
"This venue is first class."
However, the East Coast low made conditions much more challenging on the Sunday, Mary said.
Following a shortened three minute presentation after the last race some competitors were forced to pack up and return home early, many to rising floodwaters and inundated homes.
Results:
Open A
Open B
The Mid North Coast Speed Boat dinner, at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club following Saturday's events was an evening of many surprises.
Three years in the making - following cancellations due to COVID-19 - boaties paid tribute to legendary local and father of Australian water skiing, Fred Williams.
Ninety-two-year-old Fred was treated to a trip down memory lane when family and friends from his past came together for a 'This is Your Life' presentation in front of 320 guests and admirers.
"Fred has helped people from all over the world," organiser, Rhonda Wojcikewycz said.
"(During the presentation) you could have heard a pin drop; it was just brilliant," she said.
Advertisement
More surprises followed when Rhonda was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers.
"It made my day," she said.
Rhonda's presentation was made for her tireless effort in power boat and water ski racing.
Volunteers, Ricky, Howard, Michael Page, Jan Thurger, Ray Frater and Tracey Smith Pugsley were also inducted into the hall of fame.
While the rain, Sydney's forecast floods, and a number of other activities in Forster Tuncurry put a dampener on the return of this year's event, hundreds of enthusiasts inspected the 80 plus powerboats on display.
"Some boats didn't come, but there were lots of quality boats."
Advertisement
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.