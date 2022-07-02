I recently attended Nissan Great Lakes Motorfest held in John Wright Park Tuncurry.
It was run by the Great Lakes Historic Automobile Club.
On a beautiful sunny winter's day some 260 vehicles attended from as far afield as Bathurst, the Central Coast and Kempsey.
It was a fantastic event.
Now I'm not sure what number Motorfest this is.
But we were holding them when I was still involved with the GLHAC.
That was seven or eight years ago.
It was great to see it back after COVID-19 cancellations.
This year I was invited back as a roving reporter/interviewer, it seemed to go OK.
Nissan Great Lakes Motorfest has grown in stature over the years and is certainly the premier classic vehicle display on the NSW Mid North Coast.
To the GLHAC well done on a well thought out and run event.
A great effort. I and all motoring enthusiasts look forward to the 2023 motorfest.
