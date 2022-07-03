Local resident honoured with prestigious NSW Sports Award

A Forster man has been acknowledged for his long and selfless volunteer work in the sporting community.
Mark Hepple was one of 19 sports volunteers from a wide cross-section of sports who received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards held at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta on Thursday night, June 30.
The awards recognised outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW which is largely carried out by a volunteer workforce.
Mr Hepple was honoured for his contribution to masters swimming.
In 1999, Mr Hepple was appointed to the computer recorder role processing results at most carnivals and then producing the top 10 listings on disk for the National Recorder.
In the first couple of years he attended most swim meets, producing programs, inputting times, and producing the results, while behind the scenes he was working on the computer system.
When Masters Swimming NSW ran the National Swim Championships at Sydney Olympic and Aquatic Centre in 2002 Mr Hepple designed the entry forms, individual entry forms, relay entry forms and summary sheets plus produced the program.
He also managed the recording room at the meet.
"Volunteers such as Mark are the backbone of community sport in NSW.- Sport NSW chairperson, Carolyn Campbell
At the 2009 World Masters Games, he again produced the program, and ran the recording room and he continued this work at the 2013 National Championships in Sydney.
He was again head of the program and recording committee and designed the 72-page program and managed the recording at the meet for 688 swimmers.
In recent years, he took on the responsibility of updating the website, keeping results up to date and constantly upgrading systems behind the scenes.
Sport NSW chairperson, Carolyn Campbell congratulated Mr Hepple on the award.
"Volunteers such as Mark are the backbone of community sport in NSW," Ms Campbell said.
"They are the dedicated, hard-working individuals who contribute countless hours to enable thousands of men and women, girls and boys, to enjoy the health and social benefits of community sport each weekend.
"They are the unsung heroes on which sports clubs and sports communities are built, and we are delighted to honour their unflagging, dedicated work with this prestigious award.
"Sport has been through massive challenges because of the pandemic, floods, and bushfires over the past few years, and it is because of the efforts of volunteers such as Mark that competitions have now resumed.
The awards also celebrated volunteers across nine categories for their outstanding achievements and excellence to sport in NSW over the past year.
