"Libraries are places of constant change," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Chris Jones says.
Sadly though, one of those changes is Chris' impending departure due to retirement.
Last Friday, July 1 Chris called an end to more than 30 years working in public libraries - including 24 years of service to the Great Lakes and Mid-Coast regions.
Originally from Armidale, Chris has called Forster home since moving to the region almost a quarter of a century ago.
A period of time that mirrors the most upheaval in the history of public libraries.
Libraries are so much more than the idea of a book"- Chris Jones
"When I started my study back in 1987, I was told the internet was coming and libraries would cease to exist," Chris said.
However, rather than fearing change, Chris's approach has been to embrace the evolution of libraries as a community service.
"We went 'Wow! There's this internet thing. Let's embrace it, bring it in.
"Then we were told eBooks would be the death of libraries, and we went 'Oh good', so there's so many eBooks out there, we'll start lending them."
Irrespective of changes, either past or future, the underlying philosophy that has guided Chris's dedication to his profession is that libraries are far more than a place for reading - they provide an important social hub within the community.
"Twenty odd years ago when the State Library did a survey of what people got from their libraries, it turned out the important things people got wasn't about the content, It was about safety.
"That was the number one thing - it was a safe place people came to for social connectedness.
"And so you begin to think we're actually about the people as well as the book.
"And so that's been probably the most exciting revolution I've seen, that we are now spaces where people come to and engage in so many different ways."
While this particular page of Chris's life is about to turn, it is unlikely retirement will curb his enthusiasm or slow him down in any way.
"I don't like the idea of retirement.
"I'm somebody who likes to keep doing things."
While he admits his plans for the future are far from set in stone, Chris retains goals that encompass further education, coaching and mentoring, home renovations and travel.
Whatever he does next, one thing is certain - the final chapter in Chris's story is yet to be written.
