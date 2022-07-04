Great Lakes Advocate

Chris Jones to retire from MidCoast Councils Manager of Libraries and Community Services

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Chris Jones.

"Libraries are places of constant change," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Chris Jones says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.