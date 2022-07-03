Diagnosed with tumour miles from home

It would be bad enough being on a cruise ship off the coast of South Africa and not able to get home when COVID-19 first started impacting the planet.
It would be unthinkably so much worse suddenly getting ill and subsequently being diagnosed with a brain tumour, in an unfamiliar country more than 16,000 kilometres from home, unable to fly, because to do so may be fatal.
This is exactly what happened to Bulahdelah woman Maya Knight.
And she has written a book, Miracle in Richards Bay - Escape from the vortex, about the experience.
In February 2020, Maya and husband, Trevor were on the Sun Princess, cruising on the Indian Ocean.
They were both working on board, Maya as an inspirational speaker and palmist, and Golden Guitar winner Trevor, as an entertainer.
On February 9, Maya was giving a talk aboard the ship, when suddenly she was struggling for words and losing her train of thought.
By February 15, things had deteriorated.
Maya had lost strength down the right side of her body and her mouth was drooping.
Fearing she had suffered a stroke, Trevor contacted medical staff, and she was admitted to the ship's hospital.
On February 17, on reaching port at Richards Bay, South Africa, Maya was taken to hospital and an MRI was performed on her.
The scan showed a brain tumour the size of a tennis ball.
On February 24, Maya had a craniotomy to remove the tumour (debulking).
The tumour was thankfully found to be a benign meningioma.
One month after being taken to hospital in Richards Bay, Maya and Trevor boarded a plane to come home to Australia, just as the world started shutting down.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
