Off to Nationals

June 29 2022 - 8:00am
Shane Chalker won the grand masters, was second in the masters and recorded a perfect 10 on one wave at the State titles in Newcastle. Image Shane Chalker.

FIVE Forster Bodyboarding Club members will represent NSW at the Australian Surf Championships at Port Macquarie on August 20-21.

