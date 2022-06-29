Off to Nationals

FIVE Forster Bodyboarding Club members will represent NSW at the Australian Surf Championships at Port Macquarie on August 20-21.
They are Shane Chalker, Hardy Fletcher, Azza Glossop, Sunny Williams and Archie Williams.
This follows their success at the NSW championships in Newcastle.
Shane, the club president, won the grand masters (over 45s) and was second in the masters (over 35s). Sunny was first in the under 14 groms while Hardy won the under 12s. Azza was third in the drop-knee division and Archie second in the groms. Archie's twin brother, Ollie was third and Archer Thoms fourth.
Shane scored a perfect 10 in his masters quarter final.
"A good board in average waves is worth its weight in gold,'' he said.
"Something that you're familiar and confident with helps in a huge way, so when you get an opportunity you can capitalise and make the most of the wave. I was stoked to get the 10. I have surfed a lot of comps with very few huge scores so I'll remember that one for a while."
According to Surfing NSW, Shane 'completed the tricky small wave manoeuvre with precision and was awarded a perfect 10-point-ride, the highest score from the event so far, and an epic performance for the over 35s.'
However, Shane said the highlight of the championships was 'watching the groms ripping and to see their stoked, smiling faces when they came to the shore.
