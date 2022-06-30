Frosty had a bad start to life but it has not affected him in any way.
He is super confident and friendly and loves a lap snuggle.
At five months old he has passed the mad kitten phase and, although still playful, he is quite happy to wander around and take naps, even in the bathroom sink.
He does love his food, but supervised meals will keep him trim.
Frosty will need to stay indoors to protect those pink ears and nose, and his thick coat will need grooming
If you're looking for a buddy that follows you around and loves cuddles, Frosty is your guy.
He is microchipped, desexed and vaccinated, and his adoption fee is $120.
Contact the AWL cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827. AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222.
