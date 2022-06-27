UPDATE: Pacific Highway re-opens following truck crash

LATEST:
All lanes of the Pacific Highway are now open at Koorainghat after an earlier truck crash.
Both directions of traffic were using the southbound lanes under a contra flow.
The crash site has now been cleared and traffic conditions have returned to normal through the area.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
UPDATE:
The Pacific Highway has reopened in both directions at Koorainghat under contra flow traffic conditions following a truck crash.
All northbound lanes had been closed near Godfrey Hill Road.
Traffic is now passing the site in both directions using the southbound lanes.
Diversions have been lifted, however traffic remains heavy in both directions so motorists should continue to allow extra travel time.
EARLIER:
A driver has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition following an accident between two trucks on the Pacific Highway at Koorainghat earlier this morning, Monday, June 27.
The 21-year-old man, who sustained multiple injuries to his head, chest, pelvis and legs, was placed into a medically induced coma before the flight to Newcastle.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team flew to the scene just after 7am to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics officers treat the man, who had been trapped in his vehicle for more than an hour.
The second driver was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Manning great Lakes Police District have established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has begun.
North bound lanes are affected, and local diversions are in place.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
