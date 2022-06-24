If you love enjoying the region's amazing outdoor spaces, MidCoast Council wants to hear from you.
The community is invited to help shape how parks, gardens, walkways, recreational foot and bike paths, sports fields, boat ramps, playgrounds, dog parks, foreshore areas, town squares and other public places will be prioritised over the next 15 years.
"We want to explore which outdoor spaces you enjoy, how you use them and what you'd like to see going forward," MidCoast liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"It's about gaining a fresh perspective on the places you live, work and play in so we can make the best decisions to deliver on your vision for the future." he said.
The Re-thinking our Outdoor Spaces project will kick off with a pop-up at Tuncurry Markets this Saturday morning, June 25, followed by another stall at Old Bar Market on Sunday, June 26.
Come chat to council staff and fill out an online survey to tell us how you use your outdoor spaces and how you see them being used in the future, Mr De Szell said.
Over the coming months, there will plenty of opportunities to take part in the consultation program, with pop-ups happening across the region.
Council wants to hear from everyone - all ages and abilities.
The feedback gained from the community will be used to help form a new strategic framework for open space in the Mid-Coast.
The Open Space and Recreation Strategy will guide future planning and funding decisions, including applications for external funding.
Council has already undertaken an extensive analysis of the region's outdoor spaces and recreational needs, which will provide a starting point for a conversation with the community.
Visit www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/outdoor-spaces to have your say online - via an ideas wall, quick poll and a short survey.
Register on that page to receive updates on the project or to find information about future pop-ups.
