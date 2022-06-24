Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Re-thinking our Outdoor Spaces kicks off tomorrow at Tuncurry Markets

Updated June 24 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:00am
Kim Hubbard with her Ocean Breeze Candles. Council will have a pop-up site at tomorrow's Tuncurry Markets.

If you love enjoying the region's amazing outdoor spaces, MidCoast Council wants to hear from you.

