Except for her family and circle of friends, few would have heard of Huntah Lynch.
But, the 12-year-old Year 6 student is quietly making a name for herself in the sporting arena.
Huntah, a member of the all-women's Ball Breakers Cue Sports snooker group, run out of Club Forster, will be travelling to Albury early next month to contest the Mitchell Billiards Australian Junior Championships.
Her nomination and subsequent invitation to contest both the under 16 and under 18 titles, remains an exciting mystery to the up and coming pocket rocket from Willina (near Coolgolook) resident.
"Someone from Club Forster was in Albury and they (phoned) and wanted to know if she was interested in representing NSW," mum, Lisa Bulmer said.
I used to watch them play and I thought it would be a fun thing to do- Forster snooker player, Huntah Lynch
With a three quarter sized snooker table in her mum and step-dad, John's home, it was only natural Huntah would start taking an interest in the game.
"I used to watch them play and I thought it would be a fun thing to do," she said.
"I like playing and hitting the ball."
She eventually joined her mum and two older sisters, Danni (16) and Milla (14), and a group of local women at the monthly social Ball Breakers' games - the only local venue where underage youngsters can learn and play the game.
In just two years Huntah's potential to outplay many of her older 'competitors' and her sisters began to shine.
"I think I have more love for snooker than them," she said of her sisters.
"It is intriguing, and I have a passion for it."
"Huntah is more motivated to learn; there is a lot of technique in the game," Lisa said.
Understandably nervous, this will be Huntah's first national competition.
In preparation for the big event, which draws contestants from throughout Australia, Huntah has upped her training sessions, putting more than seven hours behind the cue during her weekends.
"I am super proud of Huntah; John and I are very proud of her, she is so good at the sport," Lisa said.
"She has put in 110 per cent into the sport.
"I think she will go far; she has a gift as a great snooker player."
Huntah and her family will be sponsored during the tournament by Lakesway Bakery, Forster.
