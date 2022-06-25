Previously I reported on Mercedes Benz that sold for $204 million.
A racing classic from deep in the past. Now, new from Mercedes-AMG ONE Formula 1 technology for the road. A super road car.
AMG's foundation stone was laid back on June 1,1967. To mark the 55th anniversary of the performance and sports car brand, the production version of the Mercedes-AMG ONE, is celebrating its world premiere.
The two-seater super sports car brings the world's most modern and efficient Formula 1 hybrid drive technology from the race track to the road for the first time.
The performance hybrid produces a total output of 782 kW (1063 hp) from one combustion engine and four electric motors, with a top speed capped at 352 km/h.
The extremely complex development was carried out in close cooperation with the Formula 1 experts at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth.
The unique hypercar inspires not only with its E PERFORMANCE Formula 1 hybrid drive, but also with further motorsport technology.
This ranges from the carbon-fibre monocoque and carbon-fibre body to the load bearing engine/transmission unit, active aerodynamics and the push-rod suspension.
With its complex technology, the two-seater Mercedes-AMG ONE offers even more than a Formula 1 racing car in some cases.
It features the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive with hybrid-driven rear axle and electrically driven front axle with torque vectoring.
It can also drive purely electrically.
Some specs on this amazing car: V6 motor of 1.6 ltres. Max. system output 782/1063kW/hp Performance - Acceleration 0-100 km/h 2.9 seconds, 0-300 km/h 15.6 seconds, top speed 352kph, fuel consumption 8.7l/100ks.
No prices available at this stage but no doubt very deep pockets will be required. Could this be the world's fastest production car?
