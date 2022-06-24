Great Lakes Advocate

The event will be held tomorrow at Manning Regional Art Gallery

June 24 2022 - 3:00am
In conversation with the artists

A conversation with artists, Lucy Culliton, Kiata Mason and Jessie Beard will take place at Manning Regional Art Gallery tomorrow, Saturday, June 25.

Local News

