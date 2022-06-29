Post office makes a stamp on community

Fifty years ago we were watching The Godfather, The Getaway and The Poseidon Adventure at the movies, listening to The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by Roberta Flack on vinyl and reading Watership Down by Richard Adams, while Wellington (NSW) immigrants, Ted and Judy Thompson were setting up shop at the Tuncurry Post Office.
Ted, a former accountant and Judy Thompson, along with their four children, Warwick, David, Bruce and Jeannie settled into the Tuncurry community in 1972 after securing the then post office agency.
When Ted was told to find a less stressful job, due to health issues, the Mid North Coast was an obvious choice.
For many years the family would pack their bags and head to South West Rocks for four weeks of fishing during the then May school holidays.
"We had seen a little post office and thought that would be a good idea," 89-year-old Judy said.
Attesting to the Sydney Morning Herald's reputation for producing great classifieds, the couple found their perfect business within two weeks.
In the early days the agency closed for an hour at lunchtime, with Tom undertaking much of the work from selling stamps to balancing the books.
And, everything was done by hand, Judy - who was allocated just seven hours a week work - said.
"The post office is a service industry and we are a service to the people, and you may as well enjoy what your are doing and the like what they are doing.- Warwick Thompson
Following Ted's death in 1982 Bruce returned home from studies in Newcastle to take over from his dad and to help Judy who then settled into full-time work.
"It was a big learning curve," she said.
As the business began to expand, the partners hired casual help and relief for holidays, before in 1995 tearing down the existing residence and premises, re-building a smart new single storey facility complete with two shop fronts, and future room to expand upstairs.
During the build the post office operated out of temporary premises across Manning Street.
"As an agency we just had post office work; the status chanced three times," Judy said.
"Now we are a licenced post office."
In the five decades since it has gone from just selling and licking stamps to banking, passports, photo copying, stationery, mobile phone, toys and book sales sales, a key cutting service and lots of smiles and happy faces, while post office boxes have expanded from 32 to 504.
"The post office is a service industry and we are a service to the people, and you may as well enjoy what your are doing and the like what they are doing."
And, that service extends to the many who pop in for a chat and catch-up.
Not only is the post office renowned for its friendly, efficient service, but the colourful array of Hawaiian business shirts. The executive decision to swap traditional corporate uniforms was made over a cold beer.
"Back in the day when you had to stamp with ink, the ink would get all over the shirts, and then (soon after) they'd have to be thrown out," Warwick said.
"Now, the more ink you splatter on them the better they look," he laughed.
Warwick returned to Tuncurry in 1995 from Tasmania, David joined the team in 2002, while former Forster PO worker, Rod Bush came on a temporary basis in 1998.
"I said I would come and help for a few weeks and ended up staying for 21 years," Rod said.
During the past two years of COVID-19 lockdowns, the post office has once again witnessed a marked change with online shopping and parcel deliveries overtaking letters.
"People who were afraid of online shopping or the computer were forced to do it," Warwick said.
Warwick paid tribute to his mum, who continues to put in an appearance during the busy Christmas period, making the all important morning and afternoon teas and stocking shelves.
As brothers, we are pretty proud of mum, he said.
Since the post office was first established in 1889 it has had just four owners.
