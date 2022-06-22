Residents across the Mid-Coast region are being reminded to take advantage of the Dine & Discover program with the June 30 deadline to spend any remaining vouchers just around the corner.
The initiative was launched by the State government in early 2021 to assist the hospitality and entertainment industries by encouraging residents to get out and about, and give the local economy a much needed boost following COVID-19 restrictions.
Advertisement
But, more than 12 months on time is now running out for residents to support local businesses with their remaining vouchers.
Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead described the program as a game changer for local businesses and families.
"The vouchers have been an overwhelming success, by getting more customers through doors of businesses and boosting household budgets," Mr Bromhead said.
"The program has served its intended purpose by supporting our local hospitality and discovery businesses, both of which were hit hard by the pandemic.
"My message to the community it simple - don't miss out. Check to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them now."
Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber vice-president, Megan Lewis said there were many great places to use vouchers locally
"Thanks to a little help from the State government, make the time before June 30 to grab a coffee with a mate, enjoy a meal with family, catch a movie and spot a whale," Ms Lewis said.
"It's the strongest business we've seen since before COVID struck. Dine & Discover has been such a good initiative for Business in NSW, and we're sad to see it come to an end.- Great Lakes Cinema 3, Tuncurry owner, Peter Howard
Great Lakes Cinema 3, Tuncurry owner, Peter Howard said that Dine & Discover redemptions had really ramped up over the past few weeks.
"It's been absolutely crazy," Mr Howard said.
"Everyday our staff arrive at work, there's already a line of people waiting outside to redeem their vouchers"
Mr Howard said that thanks to a strong line-up of movies, led by Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis, coupled with Dine & Discover coming to an end, trade had been so strong that the cinema has had to hire additional staff to cope.
"It's the strongest business we've seen since before COVID struck. Dine & Discover has been such a good initiative for Business in NSW, and we're sad to see it come to an end."
Across the State, $485 million has been invested at 16,600 businesses, but there is still $330 million still to be redeemed.
Around 5.4 million customers registered for the program, receiving three $25 Dine and three $25 Discover vouchers.
After June 30 , Dine & Discover Vouchers will move to the expired tab of the vouchers section in the Service NSW app but Discover NSW registered business can still accept Parents NSW Vouchers until October 9.
Businesses with questions about the end of the program are encouraged to speak with their dedicated business concierge, call 13 77 88 or visit the Service NSW website.
Advertisement
As well as the Dine and Discover vouchers, each eligible NSW adult can receive a $50 Stay NSW voucher which can be redeemed up to October.
Customers needing more information can visit: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/dine-discover-nsw
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.