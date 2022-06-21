Great Lakes Advocate

Jimmys Beach has been restored

Updated June 21 2022 - 5:11am, first published 2:00am
Trucks shifted sand from the Winda Woppa stockpile to Jimmys Beach over the week-long nourishment campaign.

Erosion-prone Jimmys Beach has been restored following April's storms which affected much of the State's coastline.

