Erosion-prone Jimmys Beach has been restored following April's storms which affected much of the State's coastline.
MidCoast Council has delivered 4000m of sand to the beach at Winda Woppa, Hawks Nest.
Stretching in a five-kilometre arc from the mouth of Myall River to Yacaaba Headland, the beach is one of the 15 significant open coast (hazard) locations identified by the NSW Government.
These are sites where public and private assets as well as important habitats may be at risk from coastal processes.
MidCoast Council allocated emergency funds to renourish the beach in front of The Boulevarde, from Guya Street to Kururma Crescent.
Trucks shifted sand from the Winda Woppa stockpile to Jimmys Beach over the week-long nourishment campaign.
Specialist machinery spread the sand to reprofile the beach which is an important step to minimise the impacts of future storm events.
