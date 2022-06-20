The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, seven-time champions of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition, are treading a perilous path in their bid for an eighth title this winter.
For the second occasion this season, the Dolphins were obliged to recruit from their opponents' reserve bench before they played the unbeaten Wallamba Bulls at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry,on Saturday.
Remarkably, as occurred in their 24-all draw with the Manning River Ratz, the Dolphins emerged respectably, leading midway through the game before succumbing to the Bulls, 15-20, in what proved a fascinating encounter.
Not altogether surprisingly in the circumstances that the Bulls provided five reserves to make up numbers for what became a 13-member Dolphins side, referee Michael Wooster was sufficiently impressed with one of the Bulls' reserves, Will Lai, to name him player of the match.
The delighted Lai won most of the good crowd's vote for his speed, tenacity and will to win the ball at the breakdown, and it was certainly no fault of Lai that Wallamba won the encounter and remained unbeaten.
Precisely how far this splendid generosity will be extended when it comes to the Kennards Hire play-off games remains to be seen, but Wallamba and Manning River clubs deserve high praise and thanks for their splendid cooperative spirit.
It provided players with a game which in other circumstances would have seen fine young men go without rugby and an extension of the game's ultimate benefit - friendship.
Injuries have struck deep within the Dolphins' ranks.
Club captain and MNC Axeman representative backrower, Blake Polson, and fellow Axeman colleague, loose-head prop, Aaron Booby, have both been missing for months due to injury, and now Mark Quillan is on the sidelines while top-notch halfback, Liam Brady, one of the club's best this year, was another unavailable.
The Dolphins' old favourite, Colin Harris, scored a fine try in the first minute from the slick work of the new man, Usaih Josdrulamu, then strained a calf muscle.
You were amazing, in attack and defence, simply amazing.- Gloucester Cockies coach, Chris Marchant
Likewise, big prop, Shaun Jackson, sustained a leg injury, but bravely continued, hobbling on. In the crisis, five-eighth and skipper Mark Hagarty had one of his finest games as did lineout- winning, try-saving and try-scoring backrower, Sean Hassett.
Fullback/winger Braydon Henwood is a player of much promise, displaying exceptional pace.
The Bull's Casey Geer again showed he has strength and speed and the physique to be a representative player, whether on the wing or in closer to the action must be decided.
How players such as Sean Hassett and Wallamba's five-eighth Chris Tout have not had phone calls seeking them for roles with the Axemen beggars belief.
Backs invariably win the headines, but the Bulls' staunch backrower Ash Rushby won the beers in the Bulls' room for his rare hattrick of tries.
The Wallamba replacements, lock Jeremy Kelly and winger Adrian Pryke never flinched for the Dolphins.
In the early game, Gloucester women continued their resurgence and displayed what strides they are making this year under Chris Marchant's coaching, defeating the Wallamba women. 35-10.
Hannah Yates is a player of strength and talent and skipper Yolanda Birtwistle completed a fine afternoon for the Cockies with a hattrick of tries.
For Wallamba, Bianca Rugari has developed into a strong tackler and Kirsty Schumacher ran in a smart try.
An impassioned coach Marchant told the Cockies ladies: "You were amazing, in attack and defence, simply amazing.
"In fact, you were amazing in everything except drop kicking goals."
