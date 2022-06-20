Great Lakes Advocate

Bulls' reserves Will Lai named player of the match

By Phil Wilkins
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:22am, first published June 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For the second occasion this season, the Dolphins were obliged to recruit from their opponents' reserve bench before they played the unbeaten Wallamba Bulls.

The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, seven-time champions of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition, are treading a perilous path in their bid for an eighth title this winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.