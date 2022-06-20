New net for Little Street Baths

Work to replace safety swimming nets at Little Street Baths, Forster was expected to get underway this week.
The nets, which had deteriorated beyond repair, would be replaced to create a safe barrier between swimmers and boats using the Wallis Lake waterway.
Advertisement
The baths will be closed for the duration of the work, which would take approximately four days to complete.
Little Street Baths is a popular swimming spot located 500 metres from Forster CBD.
The swimming enclosure is situated in Breckenridge Channel opposite Miles Island, within Wallis Lake.
The baths and net fall within the habitat zone of the endangered White's Seahorse found in the waterway.
This threatened species breeds from October to April each year which limits the period work can be undertaken on the baths.
The seahorses migrate to deeper, colder waters during the winter months.
Divers will inspect the net for White's Seahorses prior to removing it.
If any seahorses are found, they will relocate them in accordance with NSW Fisheries requirements.
MidCoast Council, which is undertaking the work, is asking the community to use alternate swimming facilities nearby until the baths reopen.
The nearest swimming enclosures are located at:
Works also will be underway at Forster Ocean Baths this week.
The pool pump will be removed by crane and repaired between this Wednesday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 28.
The baths will remain open to the public during these works.
The improvement works will provide a better and safer experience for swimmers once complete.
RELATED:
Advertisement
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.