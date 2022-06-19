CENTRE Beau Lowry had a big day out for the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks in the 26-16 win over Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Lowry was the best on ground in what was a determined performance by the Hawks.
He continually powered through tackles and was close to unstoppable from short range, even if there was an element of doubt about his second try, when it appeared he lost the ball over the line.
After successive losses it was a timely return to the winner's circle for the Hawks.
While only 10 points separated the teams in truth the Hawks was much the better side.
They led 22-10 early in the second half but spent the most of the remainder of the game defending deep in their half.
Despite being under pressure, the line only cracked once and that was from a clever short kick from Macleay's captain-coach, Anthony Cowan.
"That was one of the better games I've been part of, it was a great game of footy,'' captain-coach, Nathan Campbell beamed at fulltime.
"It was a ripper and it's good to be back in the winner's circle again.''
The Hawks started the game with regular halfback Adrian Davis on the bench and Bryam Stewart feeding the scrums.
Davis came on at the 20 minute mark of the first half.
Campbell was evasive as to his thinking there.
"Aw, you know, a bit of smoke and mirrors to keep them guessing,'' he said,
"We'll see,'' he responded when asked if this will be a permanent arrangement.
"I'll keep a few tricks up my sleeve.''
He said Lowry's performance was 'excellent.'
"A lot of the boys showed a lot of maturity today,'' Campbell added.
"That's part of our culture and that's how you win.''
It was a solid all-round effort from the home side.
Defensively, the forwards stood up, with second rower Simon Fokes outstanding in this department.
Had Forster's goal kickers had a better day the match would have been beyond doubt early in the second half.
Still, that added to the drama.
Lowry and co-centre Greg Davis scored the first two tries of the game, with five-eighth Aaron Hill landing one conversion.
Macleay made it onto the board with a converted try but Lowry added his second try soon after.
Speedy winger, Ronald Uhlia dashed over for Forster's third try to increase the advantage to 18- before Macleay scored from a kick.
However, the Mustangs fumbled the ball from the re-start and hooker Riley Glover was over for the Hawks, making it 22-10 at oranges.
When Lowry crashed through for his hat-trick just after the re-start it appeared as though it would be a landslide,
However, mistakes started to creep into Forster's game and they spent much of the second half grimly defending their try-line.
The Hawks head to Wingham this coming Saturday, June 25 to take on a Tigers side on a high from successive wins.
"That'll be a tough one,'' Campbell predicted.
