Great Lakes Advocate

Forster-Tuncurry score a 26-16 win over Macleay Valley

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:31am, first published June 19 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CENTRE Beau Lowry had a big day out for the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks in the 26-16 win over Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game at the Harry Elliott Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.