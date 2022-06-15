Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing for public assistance to find a woman wanted on outstanding warrants.
Twenty-five-year-old Emily Murray has two outstanding arrest warrants for fraud and stealing related offences in the Sydney and Newcastle area.
Emily is believed to be back in the Mid-Coast region and maybe frequenting a number of Taree addresses, local businesses and shopping centres.
Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Taree Police on 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
