David Shaw broke his own previous record, which was set in November last year, when he sold the property

June 15 2022 - 8:00am
David Shaw sold this unassuming Blueys Beach property, which commands magnificent views down to Seal Rocks, for a record $2,925,00.

In spite of interest rate increases, a new real estate record has been set in Pacific Palms after a non-beachfront property sold for a landmark $2,925,00.

