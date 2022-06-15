In spite of interest rate increases, a new real estate record has been set in Pacific Palms after a non-beachfront property sold for a landmark $2,925,00.
R&R Property Pacific Palms licensee in charge, David Shaw broke his own previous record, which was set in November last year, when he sold the property.
Advertisement
Understandably, Mr Shaw wasn't sure how long he would retrain his latest outstanding sale.
The Headland Road, Bluey's Beach two-storey, 812 square metre property "Newhaven" includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, dining, kitchen, open plan living and a curved deck that takes in coastal views from Blueys to the Seal Rocks lighthouse.
According to Mr Shaw, the property, which was offered for sale for the first time since the 1980s, was sold to a Sydney buyer looking for a holiday house with long-term plans to retire.
We had widespread interest in the property, and the vendors were delighted with the outcome.- R&R Property Pacific Palms licensee in charge, David Shaw
He wanted to live with the combination of spectacular views and spacious accommodation close to the beach and "Newhaven" was the only one in the area that ticked all the boxes for them, Mr Shaw said.
"We had widespread interest in the property, and the vendors were delighted with the outcome, so if you are thinking of selling your property at present, why not give us a call?
"We are actively seeking new listings in the area to replace those being sold and if you are thinking of selling now is the time to commence promoting your property to its best advantage."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.