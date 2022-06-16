SOUTHERN United continued their impressive form in Coastal Premier League reserve grade, notching a 5-1 win against Macleay Valley at Kempsey last Monday, June 13.
After weathering an early storm the Ospreys began to find the groove with good movement off the ball, and some great individual displays of technique.
Advertisement
It all eventually came together as Flynn Parker opened the scoring early in the first half, allowing the Ospreys to settle into a more comfortable position in the match.
Really they should have extended their lead but couldn't seem to finish the multitude of chances they were creating.
The second half saw Southern United extend their lead early with some great individual work from Parker setting up Xavier Robertson-Reynolds to score.
Parker scored again, and then Jay Mallia produced a wonder goal to put the Ospreys 4-0 up.
Parker then completed his hat trick to see the final score MVR 0 Southern United FC 5. Flynn Parker was a clear man of the match in a dominant display.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.