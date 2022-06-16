Great Lakes Advocate

Coastal Premier League match at Kempsey

June 16 2022 - 12:00am
Flynn Parker was man of the match in reserve grade.

SOUTHERN United continued their impressive form in Coastal Premier League reserve grade, notching a 5-1 win against Macleay Valley at Kempsey last Monday, June 13.

