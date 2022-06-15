THERE was more than a touch of deja vu as Southern United once again dominated much of the first half in the Coastal Premier League football clash against Macleay Valley at Kempsey last Monday, June 13.
The Ospreys took a deserved lead, missed a few good chances to score, and then yet again conceded an equaliser early in the second half to one of the very few clear cut chances they allowed their opponent.
The match ended in a 1-1 scoreline
After a gritty draw against Port United last Tuesday, which cost the side skipper, Beau Wynter and striker, Ethan Perry through suspension and Blair Smith through injury, the Ospreys travelled to Kempsey with a reshuffled back four, midfield and front line.
However, early positional dominance and speed of play saw Mark Mallia open the scoring with a fine finish from close range.
A goal to the good, Southern United created several more chances but couldn't convert them, while allowing Rangers just a solitary look at goal which was uncharacteristically squandered by Chad Applegate.
After a halftime talk which included instructions to stay tight to Applegate, the Rangers' number 10 shortly found himself unmarked in front of goal after a loose pass from the Ospreys was seized upon by the Rangers' midfield.
Applegate finished well from close range and the scores were level within six minutes of the restart.
The game then deteriorated into a battle for possession, interspersed with periods of more controlled football from the visitors.
To come here with only 20 well players, plus three on the back of a fair bit of illness, and come away with four of the six points on offer, I'd have to say I'm pretty pleased with that.- Ospreys coach, Jonathon Newman
Southern United looked to have restored their lead when Mark Mallia produced a high quality finish only to be judged offside by the linesman.
Parker, on as a substitute for Jarrad Naylor, then slid the ball narrowly wide of goal with the keeper beaten, and several goal mouth scrambles went unpunished as Southern United looked to try to grab all the points.
Time ran out though, and the match finished MVR 1 Southern United 1.
Mark Mallia was a well deserved man of the match, with Tommy Elder producing another elusive display and Nate Deas was excellent on his first grade starting debut.
"To come here with only 20 well players, plus three on the back of a fair bit of illness, and come away with four of the six points on offer, I'd have to say I'm pretty pleased with that,'' coach, Jonathon Newman said.
"Our reserves are really starting to hit their straps now, which considering the relatively young average age of the side is fantastic," he said.
"The last two displays from first grade have shown that we can dig in when we have to, with real grit and determination.
"But today we fell back into the hole that seems to appear in the first 10 minutes of the second half in every match. Once we get on top of that I reckon we can really get a roll on."
