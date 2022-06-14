Really they should have extended their lead but couldn't seem to finish the multitude of chances they were creating. The second half saw Southern United extend their lead early with some great individual work from Parker setting up Xavier Robertson-Reynolds to score, and from that point on there was only ever going to be one winner. Parker scored again, and then Jay Mallia produced a wonder goal to put the Ospreys 4-0 up. Parker then completed his hat trick to see the final score MVR 0 Southern United FC 5. Flynn Parker was a clear man of the match in a dominant display.