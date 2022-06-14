Great Lakes Advocate

Ospreys and Rangers play out a draw

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Mallia opened the scoring for Southern United in the clash against Macleay Valley at Kempsey.

SOUTHERN United were on the road again on Monday, travelling to Kempsey to take on Macleay Valley Rangers at Dangar Street in Coastal Premier League football.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.