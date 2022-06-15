Great Lakes Advocate

National Premier League Women's football clash, Newcastle

Mid Coast's Ginger Harrison played strongly in the clash against co-competition leaders, Warners Bay at Taree.

MID Coast produced what coach Mick Grass described as their best performance of the season despite losing 3-2 to the highly rated Newcastle Olympic in the National Premier League Women's football clash at Newcastle on Monday.

