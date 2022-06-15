MID Coast produced what coach Mick Grass described as their best performance of the season despite losing 3-2 to the highly rated Newcastle Olympic in the National Premier League Women's football clash at Newcastle on Monday.
This was a catch-up game postponed from earlier in the season due to closed fields. Mid Coast played co-table-topping Warners Bay on Saturday at Taree before heading to Newcastle to meet Olympic.
Grass said the Middies ran into a red hot Warners Bay team in the opening encounter.
The visitors dominated the first half, trotting up at the break leading 4-0.
However, Grass said his side played reasonably in the opening section but they were up against a team at the top of their game.
"We did fall away in the second half," Grass said.
"We didn't complete,'' he admitted.
Ginger Harrison and Jorja Holborrow were the pick for the Middies.
Mid Coast were down on numbers for Monday's fixture where Newcastle Jets star Hannah Brewer was one of the players unavailable.
The Middies went to an early 1-0 lead before Olympic drew level.
A second goal again put Mid Coast on top but Olympic again hit back following a scramble in front of the goal.
Olympic received a free kick midway through the second half in what Grass said was a 'dubious call' and managed to capitalise.
Mid Coast had their chances, but couldn't put the ball into the net.
Grass said Tash Ruge, Kirrilee Hughes and Evie Bobilak were the stand outs for Mid Coast.
The Middies will now be at home at the Taree Zone Field on Saturday evening, where Olympic will again be their opponents.
They went into last weekend's game on the back of two wins and a draw, although the victories were against the last placed New Lambton.
Grass said the side still has one catch-up game to play, against Maitland, but this won't be until later in the season.
Warners Bay and Broadmeadow lead the competition on 25 points followed by Charlestown on 20, Newcastle Olympic 18, Maitland 16, Adamstown 11, Mid Coast 7 and New Lambton 0.
Meanwhile, applications for the fourth round of Northern NSW Football's Facilities Fund are open.
NNSWF has invested $714,928 in community football infrastructure projects since its inception, with partner funding of $848,199 taking the total project value to $1,563,127.
Projects have supported more than 6500 players, referees, coaches and volunteers and have included lighting, amenities and field upgrades.
Applications close on Friday, July 15 and successful applications will be announced in August.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
