Calling all next generation artists

Budding young artists only have until this Friday, June 17 to enter in this year's Young Archie competition.
Open to artists aged between 5-18 years, the competition is inviting the next generation of artists to enter a portrait of someone who is special - someone who is known to you and plays a significant role in your life.
Advertisement
Judges would prefer the portrait was 'painted from life' and the subject had a sitting for their portrait - just like the like Archibald Prize.
Alternatively, painters also could create the portrait from memory or from a photograph taken for reference.
The competition is split into four categories - five to eight year olds, nine to 12 year olds, 13 to 15 year olds, and 16 to 18 year olds.
The competition will be judged by Steve Williams and Rachel Piercy, based on merit and originality.
Five finalists from each category will be placed on exhibition at the Manning Regional Art Gallery and website between Friday, July 8 and Sunday, August 21.
Entries must be received by 4pm this Friday, June 17.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.