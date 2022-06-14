Great Lakes Advocate

Young Archie competition

June 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calling all next generation artists

Budding young artists only have until this Friday, June 17 to enter in this year's Young Archie competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.