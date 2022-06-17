Dinosaurs and destruction Advertising Feature

Jurassic World Dominion. M, 147 minutes. Three stars.

If your main interest in this franchise is spectacular dinosaur-heavy action, and lots of it, then this movie should make you happy. There's plenty of dinosauric destructiveness, right from the start, and very impressively done it is too. A mixture of CGI and animatronics is used to create all manner of creatures large and small.



Director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow (who also did double duty on Jurassic World in 2015) knows what most members of the audience want and ensures they get it.



In terms of story and characters and ideas, however, Jurassic World: Dominion isn't quite as satisfying as it could be. It might seem unfair, expecting a popcorn movie to grapple with big ideas, but when the script brings them up only to drop them, the filmmakers do bear some of the blame.



The latest instalment in the Jurassic franchise unites the Park and World series - in characters, in references - and shows, yet again, that the whole idea of bringing prehistoric creatures back to life was not a good idea and that people never learn from their mistakes.



It's set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). After the destruction of Isla Nubla in the previous film, many species of dinosaurs now roam the Earth - on land, in the air and under the sea, and all over the world (even Australia).



A Quetzalcoatlus in Jurassic World Dominion. Picture: Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment.

In some places they're a dangerous nuisance, like bears, that people just have to learn to live with and avoid, but when swarms of giant dinolocusts suddenly descend upon crops spread over thousands of kilometres, this poses a major threat to all human life.

The three major characters from Jurassic World make up the first major storyline. Dinosaur trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and his girlfriend Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Jurassic World's former manager, live an isolated life with their adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), a clone of the prematurely dead daughter of the co-founder of Jurassic Park.



As well as being a teenager with the usual angst, she's got some identity issues.

But she'll soon have more pressing problems, when a group of kidnappers carry her off. Owen and Claire find out who's behind this and are soon in hot pursuit.

Meanwhile, old friends are reunited when paleobotanist Ellie Sadler (Laura Dern) visits paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill) to seek his help on the locust problem.



They travel to the HQ of Biosyn Genetics, where dinosaurs are kept and research continues and their fellow doctor, chaos specialist Ian Grant (Jeff Goldblum) is employed, still delivering his Cassandra warnings to unheeding ears.