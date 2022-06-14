Great Lakes Advocate

2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod Grant Concert

June 14 2022 - 12:00am
Eisteddfod Grand Concert at Taree

The audience at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Saturday, June 11 was treated to an afternoon showcasing the best young talent the district has to offer, with singers, dancers, instrumentalists, actors, and choirs taking the stage.

