Great Lakes Advocate

Group Three Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks halfback, Adrian Davis looks to position fullback Jordan Hinton during the clash with Old Bar. The Hawks will be at home to Macleay Valley on Sunday.

FORSTER-Tuncurry will look to break a two game losing streak in this Sunday's Group Three Rugby League clash against unpredictable Macleay Valley at Tuncurry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.