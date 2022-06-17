FORSTER-Tuncurry will look to break a two game losing streak in this Sunday's Group Three Rugby League clash against unpredictable Macleay Valley at Tuncurry.
As captain-coach Nathan Campbell said, the Hawks started the season 'like a house on fire,' with 40 plus wins over Wauchope and Taree City.
However, they then lost to Port City and Old Bar before having what Campbell described as a 'timely' free long weekend.
"Hopefully the boys will be freshened up and ready to against Macleay,'' Campbell said.
Campbell lasted less than 20 minutes against Old Bar due to a back injury, but he'll be right for this weekend.
"We'll be without Tyrone Davis-Roberts who is suspended, but otherwise we should be at full strength,'' Campbell said.
Davis-Roberts, a centre, was sent off in the clash against Old Bar and will sit out a one match suspension.
Campbell said Blake English is likely to come into the starting 13.
With the semi-final format switched to a top four, Campbell said every game was now vital.
"It's a pretty open comp."
Campbell said he wasn't getting 'too stressed out' about the two losses but he expected the Mustangs to throw plenty at his side.
The Kempsey-combination has only one point to show from five games and were beaten 40-24 by Port City last start.
"You can never count them out, they can score points from anywhere,'' he said.
There's no league tag this weekend with under 18s to start at 12.15pm, reserve grade 1.15pm and first grade at 2.30pm.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
