4 Questions to ask before choosing your workers compensation lawyer

This is branded content.

Deciding who to hire to handle your workplace injury claim is vital. This decision will play a huge role in the success of the entire legal process. If you hire an experienced lawyer with a high case-winning rate, then you're likely to win your case. Therefore, it's important that you give the case to workers compensation lawyers who are dedicated to ensuring that justice is served.

Many lawyers always claim to have what it takes to win your case, but not all of them are your ideal candidates. Finding a competent workers compensation lawyer such as Law Partners requires time, dedication, and proper research. It's imperative that you interview each potential lawyer before deciding who to hire. Here are some questions to ask before making your choice: (1)

1. How often do you win cases?

A lawyer who has won many workers compensation cases can take your claims all the way. There are many ways to find out about their success rate, and the best one is by asking them. Of course, you don't want to spend a lot of time digging into their past but asking this question will give you a real sense of their level of expertise.

This question is quite common in such interviews, and a savvy lawyer will be anticipating it. Therefore, once you ask, a good solicitor will share an estimated percentage value. If your candidate already has this information written down somewhere, then you should take that as a good sign. Remember, preparedness is a vital aspect in every career.

Assess the candidate's reaction after posing this question. If they're hesitant and evasive, then they're probably hiding something or lying. Count that as a red flag and keep it in mind when you do your final analysis.

2. What's your practice area?

It's worth nothing that workers compensation falls under personal injury law and is one of many practice areas in this form of law. Other personal injury practice areas include motor vehicle accident claims, medical negligence and public liability.

When looking for representation to handle your workers compensation claim, it's vital to have an experienced workers compensation lawyer on your side. There are general lawyers who provide legal counsel for most situations, but you'll be much better off with a lawyer who specialises in workers compensation claims. Doing so will give you the best chance of getting all the compensation you deserve.

3. Is it worth going ahead with the claim?

Not all compensation claims will go through all the necessary legal processes. Therefore, you should explain all the facts to your lawyer and ask them if you have a legitimate claim to compensation.

While you're at it, be sure to ask them if hiring a lawyer is even necessary for your situation. Some cases can be settled easily without the help of a worker's compensation lawyer, and a good lawyer will tell you that.



This way, you won't waste your time and money on a claim that may or may not pay off. You'll also avoid the hassle of sifting through a list of lawyers to hire if you know that you can handle the process by yourself.

If the attorney suggests that the claim is reasonable enough, you could ask them to do an estimate of what you should expect. Knowing how much your compensation is likely to pay will help you plan how much time and money to invest in the whole legal process. (2)

4. How much do you charge?

Your budget is another important factor when looking for a good lawyer as lawyer fees and other costs will inevitably come up at some point. Be sure to know the possible amount you'll get from your compensation claim before hiring a workers compensation lawyer.

Most compensation lawyers don't demand any upfront fees, and that's ideal for many clients. But it's still important to discuss all the fees and costs so that you'll know the percentage of your compensation that will be going to the solicitor. (3)

Conclusion

Finding the right workers compensation lawyer can be quite challenging, especially if you don't know what to look for. There are many qualities that define a good lawyer and you can only ascertain through proper research. Asking the right questions will give you the best chance of knowing whether a solicitor qualifies to handle your case.

Among the main factors that should feature in your Q&A session include their practice area(s), success rate, fees, and what they think about your case. How the candidates answer your questions should either act as good signs or red flags and you must take them into account in your decision-making process.