Long weekend double demerits in force - see the full list of fines and points

Double demerit penalties will be in force across the region from today, Friday, June 10 as part of the annual June long-weekend road safety crackdown conducted by NSW Police.
The double demerit period will run until 11.59pm on Monday, June 13.
Heightened penalties will apply for speeding, using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and riding without a motorcycle helmet.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commander Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said in a message on social media there would be an increased police presence - including traffic and general duties officers - across the weekend.
"[It is] really really important that everyone drives safely," he said.
"We want everyone to have a good weekend and get home safely. So drink driving - no, speeding even a few kays over - no. It's just not worth it."
