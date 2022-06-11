Great Lakes Advocate

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
June 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leyland P76 Force 7 - the rarest care in Australia?

Vicki and I did a four day trip to western NSW. I visited a friend who has arguably one of the rarest Australian built cars, never to be released for sale for general sale - the Leyland P76 Force 7

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.