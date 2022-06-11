Leyland P76 Force 7 - the rarest care in Australia?

Vicki and I did a four day trip to western NSW. I visited a friend who has arguably one of the rarest Australian built cars, never to be released for sale for general sale - the Leyland P76 Force 7
The name of P76 derived from the car's codename while in development (Project 76), a four door family car built in the 70s to compete with Holden, Ford and Chrysler.
The Force 7 coupé, a sports version of the P76 was announced in 1974 but eventually only 10 pre-production coupés survived.
By the time of the factory closure in 1974, one Force 7 was already in England for secret testing, Leyland Australia kept one example and finally donated that coupé to the National Motor Museum in Adelaide with some other components of the P76 production line. T
he remaining eight coupés were offered for sale to private buyers in an auction after the factory had closed.
The P76 project was Leyland's last throw of the dice, and it failed. Though the P76 was named Wheels Car of the Year in 1973 it never appealed in the required numbers to the Australian motoring public.
Construction quality was debatable to say the least.
British Leyland was on a downward trajectory long before the P76. The halcyon days of the Morris 850, Morris Cooper S, Morris 1100 and Austin 1800 were gone.
Desperate to regain market the hastily designed and poorly built Leyland P76 was born. To little to late.
My friend's car is in immaculate condition, and a wonderful example of a lost Australian gem -
His Force7 runs the 4.4 litre alloy V8 developing 143Kw (192bhp). Top speed around 190kph.
Saying it is rare would be a gross understatement - .The P76 Force 7, the car that never was.
