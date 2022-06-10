Forster and Stroud swimmers were among the medal winners at the North Coast short course championships (south) at the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre last weekend.
The championships was also held in the State's north at Evans Head Aquatic Centre.
Results from the two venues were merged together to get an overall outcome.
More than 115 individuals swimmers - and four visitors - represented clubs from Forster, Coffs Harbour, Gloucester, Kempsey, Laurieton, Macksville, Nambucca Heads, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree, Trinity, Wauchope and Woolgoolga.
In the north 117 individual swimmers swam for Alstonville, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Kingscliff, Lismore Workers, Maclean, Murwillumbah, Nambucca, Trinity, Twin Towns and Wauchope.
The club point score was won by Coffs Harbour with a massive 6629 points, with Alstonville second, and Trinity Lismore third.
Rounding out the top 10 were Forster, Kingscliff, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Casino, Maclean Mantra Rays and Stroud Seals.
According to Swimming North Coast publicity officer, competition was of a high standard with many National level swimmers competing.
Age champions were:
Multi class champions:
Distance champions:
Open champions:
Day one medal winners from Forster:
Hamish Carmichael: 50m butterfly, 2; 100m breast-stroke, 1; 50m freestyle, 2 Joel Fleming: 50m butterfly, 1; 50m freestyle, 1. Eva Greenaway: 50m butterfly, 3. Eva Keen: 50m butterfly, 1;100m breast-stroke, 3; 50m freestyle, 1; 100m backstroke, 1; 200m medley, 1. Sophia Lee: 50m butterfly, 3; 50m freestyle, 2; 1st 200 fly. Kaitlin Perry: 50m butterfly, 3; 100m breast, 2. Sophie Scislo: 50m butterfly, 1; 50m freestyle, 1; 100m backstroke, 3; 100m medley, 3. Lachlan Small: 100m breast-stroke, 3; 100m backstroke, 3. Stuart Small: 50m butterfly, 3; 100m breast, 1. Harry Tancred: 50m butterfly, 2; 100m breast, 1; 50m freestyle, 2; 100m backstroke, 3; 200m medley, 1. Relays: under 12 years mixed medley, 1; under 12 years boys , 3; under 12 years girls, 1; 13-years boys medley, 3; 13-years girls, 3.
Day two:
Riley Brown: 100m butterfly, 3l 100m medley, 2. Hamish Carmichael: 100m freestyle, 2; 100m breast, 2; 200m freestyle, 3; 200m breast,1. Joel Fleming: 100m freestyle, 2.Liam Fletcher: 100m freestyle, 3. Eva Greenaway: 100m freestyle, 3.Kaitlin Perry: 50m breast, 2; 200m breast-stroke,1. Amy Rowell: 200m breast, 2. Sophie Scislo: 100m freestyle, 2; 100m, butterfly, 1; 200m freestyle, 1; 100m medley, 3. Stuart Small: 50m breast, 2; 100m medley, 3; 50m backstroke, 3.Harry Tancred: 100m freestyle, 2; 50m breast-stroke, 1; 100m butterfly, 1; 100m medley, 2; 50m backstroke, 3; 200m breast-stroke, 1.
