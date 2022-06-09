Great Lakes Advocate

Rugby Union

By Phil Wilkins
June 9 2022 - 9:00pm
Leg injuries to the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins forwards, Blake Polson and Aaron Booby, have forced the pair to withdraw from the Mid North Coast Axemen's squad for this weekend's Caldwell Cup competition in the NSW Country rugby union championships at Tamworth.

