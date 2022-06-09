Leg injuries to the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins forwards, Blake Polson and Aaron Booby, have forced the pair to withdraw from the Mid North Coast Axemen's squad for this weekend's Caldwell Cup competition in the NSW Country rugby union championships at Tamworth.
Members of the Axemen's successful Richardson Shield-winning team last winter, Polson, a rampaging backrower, is the Dolphins' club captain and Booby, a former Bathurst Bulldogs' premiership-winning loose-head prop before coming to the coast, is in his third impressive season with the Dolphins.
It is bitterly disappointing for Boobs and myself, but we both have had leg injuries for several weeks now and have not been able to train, which compelled us to withdraw from the squad.- Forster Tuncurry Dolphins forward, Blake Polson.
Fortunately for the Lower Mid North Coast region, the Manning River Ratz club's exciting young fullback, Michael Bailey, and the club's women representatives, Lucy Green and Kiana Poini, will represent the Axemen in the series of three or four games seeking NSW Country honours.
"It is bitterly disappointing for Boobs and myself, but we both have had leg injuries for several weeks now and have not been able to train, which compelled us to withdraw from the squad," Polson said.
The Kennards Hire Lower MNC club competitions will be suspended for this weekend as a result of the Country championships.
