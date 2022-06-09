Let's get family and friends to ComeVisit!

You don't have to travel far to realise the paradise which is the Mid-Coast region.
And, as we head into winter it's a perfect time to share the beauty and wonder of our beaches, rainforests, waterways and scenic landscapes, which can be at their most spectacular between holiday seasons.
It also supports the local business economy with a boost to tourist numbers visiting outside traditional holidays periods.
This week Barrington Coast launched the ComeVisit! campaign to encourage Mid-Coast residents to invite family and friends to come visit.
But, not only can you have the company of family and friends, but have a chance to win one of three holidays.
It's simple; the local resident who sends the most invites wins the ultimate discover your own backyard experience, worth more than $1000, to share with the friends or family who ComeVisit!
You can create your own digital invitation for friends and family by using one of the ComeVisit! templates or by uploading your own photo and personalised message.
It is easy, fun and free, and comes with an RSVP option for them to lock in a visit.
"We're proud to partner with ComeVisit!, a platform dedicated to encouraging our friends and family to visit," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"Over 600,000 friends and family of residents visit the Mid-Coast each year making it a huge contributor to our visitor economy.
"ComeVisit! proudly puts our community and local businesses at the heart of our approach to a sustainable and resilient visitor economy. In this way, we can continue to maintain the values that make our region such a great place to live, work, play and visit," Ms Tuckerman said.
Over the coming weeks, local residents will see ComeVisit! posters and drink coasters with QR codes that provide a link to where you can create your own digital invitations.
"Sometimes it's our nearest and dearest that need a gentle nudge to make the trip," Ms Tuckerman said.
"Why not use some humour and dream up your own excuses to encourage them to visit?
"Maybe suggest that their inheritance is going to the family dog if they don't visit soon.
"Or that the grand-kids are getting particularly close to the neighbours."
You can create and send your own personalised invitation in a few simple steps. To create and send yours, go to: https://www.comevisit.com.au/places/barringtoncoast
