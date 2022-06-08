Great Lakes Advocate

Two sent off but Southern United share the points at Port Macquarie

Updated June 8 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
Southern United goalkeeper Rhys Dawes was outstanding in the clash against Port United at Port Macquarie on Tuesday night.

Southern United goalkeeper Rhys Dawes produced a monster effort in goals as the Ospreys secured a gritty point in a 1-1 draw with Port United in their Coastal Premier League Men's catch-up football fixture on Tuesday night in Port Macquarie.

