Mr Bromhead's office also provided a statement. "The clinical services plan noted that an urgent care centre has been proposed for the Forster Tuncurry region. That is far less than what I have promised, and what the government has committed to. It is positive that the NSW Government has committed to delivering more than what has been recommended within the plan. As such, earlier this year, it was announced that $20 million has been committed to the early planning stages of a public hospital in Forster."