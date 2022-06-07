Host with the most: How to throw the best event of the season

This is branded content.

As temperatures cool down, party season is only just heating up.



No matter the kind of gathering you're throwing, whether it's a cosy viewing party, an elegant dinner party, or that kind of house party people talk about for years to come; you're going to need the formula to ensure it goes off without a hitch.



After all, going to a party is incredible but throwing a party can be a little daunting, there are so many hidden factors to consider, but have no fear, we're here to help.



We've got the guide to not only get you through your event unscathed but also be known as the best event of the season, possibly even the year. The kind that'll have people talking for all the right reasons.



Get the grocery run sorted for you

When planning an event at home, the last thing on your mind is the grocery run, whilst you know you want there to be food, it surely just shows up in your kitchen right?



Wrong. Unfortunately, for many of us, the last minute dash to the supermarket can prove detrimental both to our party planning, and possibly our sanity; what if they've run out of that incredible dip you had centred your whole cheese board around?



In fact, what if they'd run out of cheese? The grocery run is often pushed down to the bottom of the list in favour of sorting out a killer playlist or the dreaded pre party cleaning.



This season, be the host with the most, the most food that is, and do your shopping with Woolworths online (and earn Qantas Points from Qantas Shopping at the same time).



This takes all the work out of your grocery shop, no more wading through aisles searching for a specific kind of olive oil, and it's all delivered right to your door, so you can do your shopping super simply and continue on with your party planning.

Have plenty of food

To continue on the route of food, ensure that you have plenty of it.



No party is complete unless you are stuffed full of finger food, sweets, and most certainly chips and dips, just to name a few.



Whilst we are all familiar with the general idea of party food, it's important to still plan out a menu, even if it's just for you so that you know what it is you're serving and when, nobody wants to get halfway through a party and realise they're all out of pesto dip.



Ensuring you have a strong food to guest ratio will lower the likelihood of hungry party goers halfway through the evening.



Of course, at any kind of gathering, you can plan for every possible problem and still have something come out of the left field, but this majorly lowers those stakes.



Having a mix of larger and smaller bites is a fantastic route to go, even if this means outsourcing to a catering business for some of the larger snacks, and then taking hold of the chips, dips and sweets section of the evening.



By having some more substantial sliders, you've filled people up enough that having a little grazing table or a selection of plates being passed around should keep guests happy for the remainder of the evening.

DJ or playlist?

One of the most important questions you can ask yourself when planning your event is whether you'll opt for a DJ or a killer playlist?



Of course, there are positives for both. A DJ is a professional who will take the stress of music curation out of your hands and into their capable ones.



They will also be the ones left fielding music requests for the rest of the evening, instead of you.



Of course, DJs aren't just great for their choice of music, they also will understand the flow of the evening, so there won't be loud dubstep as the party starts to wind down, and similarly, soft ballads won't be stifling the fun at the peak of the night.



However, if you opt for a playlist, you can be your own curate an incredible night of music that is completely adaptable to whatever mood the night changes into.



You know what the crowd pleasers will be, and you can take song requests as they come, keeping guests happy.



No matter what, the music will help to keep party goers singing and dancing all night long.

Be remembered with a signature drink

Finally, one way to absolutely differentiate your event from all the others is to concoct a killer signature cocktail. But what will it be, and how do you decide?



Take context clues as ques for your special drink. If the event is likely to be louder, more over the top evening, then a sweeter vodka or tequila based drink is sure to get people excited.



Whereas if the event is a little more civilised and laid back, a prosecco based drink with a liqueur is sure to get event attendees in the right frame of mind.



Whatever you pick, the right drink will have people asking what the recipe is long after the night ends.



Hosting a party is one of the most exciting things you can do in your life, but it can also feel a little nerve wracking, but by following these tips, your evening will be one to remember for all the right reasons.

