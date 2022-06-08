IN an astonishing performance the Southern United reserve grade side dominated Bellingen from the first whistle to the last in the Coastal Premier League reserve grade football clash at Tuncurry.
It was as committed and clinical a performance as the coaching staff could have hoped for.
Advertisement
Settled possession play along with solid defence set the platform for the Ospreys to open the scoring with a fine finish from Chris Kianou from close range.
The lead was doubled shortly after when Flynn Parker scythed through the Bats' defence and laid the ball on a plate for Ashton Drinkwater to finish calmly from around the penalty spot.
Goals to Jarod Naylor, Flynn Parker and Liam Simpson made the defensive lapse that saw the Bats peg one back in the first half look just like a blip.
The boys listened to their instructions, stuck to their jobs and played for each other, and it worked.- Southern United reserve coach, Julian Mallia
A 5-1 half time lead was more than anyone might have expected and the Ospreys showed great maturity in closing the game out, but not before Marley Dunn added a sixth goal for good measure.
A final score of 6-1 in favour of the Ospreys was nothing more than their performance deserved, and had coach, Julian Mallia grinning widely at the final whistle.
"The boys listened to their instructions, stuck to their jobs and played for each other, and it worked," he said.
Flynn Parker was a standout with his at times mesmerising play on the ball, and was a well-deserving Wharf Street Distillery man of the match voucher winner.
Xavier Robertson-Reynolds was a revelation as stand-in keeper, and both Josh Treasure and Jarrod Naylor led by example.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.