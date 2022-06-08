Great Lakes Advocate

No matches were scheduled in Group Three this weekend

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 8 2022 - 7:00pm
Forster-Tuncurry centre Beau Lowry is grabbed by an Old Bar defender during the clash at Old Bar. The home side won 32-12.

FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will enjoy a timely week off in Group Three Rugby League after succumbing to two successive losses.

