FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will enjoy a timely week off in Group Three Rugby League after succumbing to two successive losses.
The Hawks were the early front runners, recording big wins over last year's minor premiers Wauchope at Tuncurry and then Taree City at Taree.
But they've lost momentum in the last fortnight.
They were bested by Port City in a bruising game at Tuncurry then last Saturday they were outplayed by Old Bar when going down 32-12 on a heavy field at Old Bar.
The Hawks lost centre Tyrone Roberts-Davis midway through the second half when he was sent off by referee Sean Burns.
To add to the problems, captain-coach Nathan Campbell played little part in the game after injuring his back early in the first half.
Forster will now meet Macleay Valley at Tuncurry on Sunday, June 19.
"We'll get a few troops back," Campbell said.
"We were stripped for depth this week but we'll get refreshed and ready for Macleay."
He added the Hawks are 'still gelling' while conceding the clash against the Pirates was 'a tough day at the office.'
"But you get that,'' he said.
"We'll bounce back.''
No matches were scheduled in Group Three this weekend, although two postponed games will be played, starting tonight, Thursday, June 9 when Macleay Valley hosts Port City while on Saturday Wingham will play Old Bar at Wingham.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
