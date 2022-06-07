Great Lakes Advocate

The 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod Grand Concert is on June 11

June 7 2022
Ava Gilbert will be performing at the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod Grand Concert. Photo: Carl Muxlow

Leading up to the grand concert this Saturday, June 11, Taree and District Eisteddfod will hold the last section for this year, speech and drama until June 10.

Local News

