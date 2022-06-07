Leading up to the grand concert this Saturday, June 11, Taree and District Eisteddfod will hold the last section for this year, speech and drama until June 10.
"Its been a wonderful opportunity for performers of choirs and speech and Ddama to be able to be on stage again, after the cancellation of these sections in 2021 due to COVID restrictions," a spokesperson said.
Tickets for speech and drama are available at the door each day and programs can be downloaded on the eisteddfod's website - www.tareeeisteddfod.com.au.
The grand concert, which will be held at the Manning Entertainment Centre from 2pm, highlights performers from all sections of the 2022 eisteddfod from soloists, groups, and bands, with performers travelling from as far as Newcastle and Coffs Harbour and, of course, the local talent on the Mid-Coast.
Major award winners will be announced at the grand concert.
A number of Smile Scholarships have already been distributed to talented performers across the sections.
The Smile Scholarships gives recipients opportunities to pursue their talent in a variety of forums including workshops and extra tuition, thanks to the wonderful Smile donors.
Ava Gilbert From Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance received a Smile Scholarship after competing in 10 solos and four group dances. She plans to utilise her scholarship funds on holiday workshops in all genres of dance.
Ava will perform her jazz championship solo at the grand concert
Riley Brown performed in a variety of sections as both a soloist and a group performer throughout the instrumental section and was the recipient of the Richard Crook Scholarship. Riley will also perform at the concert.
This year marked the second year of Starburst All Inclusive - Dundaloo Drums and Beats and the Starburst Choir will perform once again to a full house at the concert.
Other performers taking part in the concert include St Clares High School Senior Ensemble, Jirreh Pannekoek, Coco Solomon, Oenone Zirn, Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance, Christina Mah and Jasinta Birchall, plus many more.
Tickets for the concert are available from the MEC box office or online www.themec.com.au.
