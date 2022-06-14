Great Lakes Advocate

Small holding returning to indigenous nature

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
June 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kym and Stan have planted more than 500 native trees and shrubs across their Diamond Beach property.

Rainforests are often called the lungs of the planet, primarily for their role in absorbing carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.