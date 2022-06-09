Hamish is a fun and energetic little boy. He has a real playful side and can make anything fun but especially loves his little mousey that he plays with for hours at a time.
He loves pats and cuddles when he has used all his energy up. He will definitely find your lap when he's tired and purr with content while falling asleep, he's a great substitute for a hot water bottle.
Hamish is a very good eater and will eat anything. He is litter trained and very tidy. We think he's perfect.
Hamish is 13 weeks old and is microchipped, vaccinated and desexed. His adoption fee is $120 and he is available right now.
If you would like to meet him please contact our Cat Welfare Officer on 0490 262 827 AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222
