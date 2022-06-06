Following National Volunteer Week in May, unpaid helpers belonging to emergency responder groups such as the Marine Rescue, State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service and Surf Life Saving received a 'Thank you' card leading into Wednesday of this week, June 8, which was 'Thank a First Responder Day'.
The theme of this card was 'Better Together."
Marine Rescue NSW has more than 3000 professionally trained volunteers who are committed to saving lives on the water.
Every NSW SES volunteer is part of a team of more than 10,000 highly-trained professionals across the State who share a commitment to helping their communities.
The NSW RFS comprises almost 2000 rural fire brigades with a total volunteer membership of approximately 72,000.
With 181,572 members nationally, and 314 affiliated Surf Life Saving clubs, Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) represents the largest volunteer movement of its kind in the world.
'Thank a First Responder Day' is a timely reminder to the community and visitors to thank all the amazing volunteers who support us locally during times of need.
It is also timely to acknowledge the needs of emergency responder groups in maintaining and increasing the numbers of volunteers.
SLSA strives to create a safe environment on Australia's beaches and coastline through patrols, education and training, public safety campaigns and the promotion of health and fitness.
Surf Life Saving on the Lower North Coast (LNC) of NSW is comprised of Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms Clubs.
A further club is proposed as part of the development of the NSW Government Department of Planning and Environment North Tuncurry Urban Release Plan which will eventually see 2100 new homes adjacent to the Great Lakes College and encompassing the Tuncurry golf course.
Roles within SLSA are many and varied.
Those on active beach patrols work hard in their own time to gain their required awards and to maintain their skills and fitness.
Members give of their time on weekends and public holidays during patrolling months to ensure the safety of local and visiting beach-goers.
A common scenario on the LNC is for patrols to be rostered on a four hour shift during which preventative interventions and rescues are performed.
Preventative interventions include advising swimmers on beach and surf conditions.
Within the wider community, SLSA members are also on hand to assist during emergency situations including flood rescues, searches and retrievals.
SLSA volunteers are also vital in ensuring the nippers education programs for children aged 5-14 years.
Roles within this group include age managers and water safety officers (WSO) but also extends to assisting with fundraising barbecues and social nights.
WSOs are provided with the skills and knowledge of surf awareness, aquatic rescues and resuscitation in order to support children in their respective training courses.
A WSO require a minimum of a Surf Rescue Certificate which entails membership of a club, being at least 13 years of age, and a swim of 200 metres in five minutes or less.
A new role has emerged within SLSA NSW over the past five years - piloting a UAV (uncrewed aerial device).
This is a role which can be undertaken by anyone of age 16 years or more regardless of physical fitness.
This enables a SLSA member to fly a sub two kilo drone for shark mitigation surveillance and water safety monitoring.
The UAV program is funded through the NSW Government and the number of beaches covered is being expanded on an annual basis.
Surf life saving clubs are central hubs of communities around Australia and are at the heart of surf life saving.
They're more than just a building, they're a place to call home, they're like a family.
No matter who you are, or what your background is, everyone is welcome in surf life saving and there is a role for everyone no matter your skill level.
To become involved or to find out more about local surf lifesaving, new volunteers can head to club websites to learn how they can become another element in making our community 'Better Together.'
