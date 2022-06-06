In almost two decades since the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins returned to action in the Great Lakes has the rugby union club been more decimated of players, yet they managed a marvellous 24-24 all draw with the Manning River Ratz at Taree Rugby Park on Saturday.
By a small miracle, In fact, the Dolphins took the lead midway through the second half with two smart tries, Chris Tout yet again scoring a magnificent 55-metre individual try, only for the Ratz to score a last minute converted try through Brenton Streeting for the draw, and for justice to be done.
Dolphins coach, Ron McCarthy was entitled to wonder who or what his team was as the players assembled on the playing field before the kick-off, so many strange faces confronted him.
Once again, the Tout brothers, Chris and Daniel, members of the Wallamba Bulls' unbeaten team, arrived from Nabiac, armed with their boots and special rugby gifts, and three other players from foreign fields, filled gaping holes in the Dolphins' ranks.
Yet, magically, the patchwork quilt of players played together as if they had known each other since childhood.
It was remarkable that such a combination could be thrown together and perform in such a unified, tenacious manner.
Yet, never before had they met, let alone trained together.
From enterprising man-of-the-match, half-back Liam Brady, through skipper Mark Hagarty and Chris Tout and midfielders Blake Newcombe and Tongan newcomer, Usaia Mohu, the Dolphins were outstanding, as was tireless flanker, Kaleb Trudgett.
After the first 20 minutes of introductions, by which time the Ratz led 12-0, the Dolphins knew each other well enough to storm back into the game with tries by impressive ball-winning No 8 Sean Hassett and livewire half Brady.
Recognising that the Dolphins had not so much as met or trained together and that their club president and powerhouse of the pack, tight-head Ben Manning, was absent through family illness, referee Greg Boyer ordered that the scrums be depowered from the kick-off.
By any measure, referee Boyer is of Sydney first grade refereeing standard - and perhaps higher - were he ever to become restless and journey south.
The game was locked at 12-all at half-time only for the Ratz to surge to a 17-12 lead soon after with the Dolphins displaying their customary courage to respond with two late tries before Streeting completed a grand game, sending everyone home happy.
A splendid day's rugby saw the Manning River Ratz' women's 10-a-side team overcome the Gloucester Cockies, 49-15, another reminder of the frustration that the Cockies do not field a men's team, but as has been pointed out: "Gloucester is a one-team town - there are just not enough men for league and rugby teams."
Coach Chris Marchant named Hannah Yates, Amy Shultz and Maddie Avery as his best Cockies players while best for the impressive Ratz were Sheridan Clark, Keeley Holden and Jess Maher.
And lastly, though it is too late for this weekend, with the annual NSW Country carnival taking place and club competitions postponed, could some Axemen's authority inform coach Joey de Dassel that the best unrecognised footballer in the state is languishing up here near Nabiac, a strong, five- eighth with strength and speed and a brain as sharp as a whip - a footballer named Christopher Tout.
