By Phil Wilkins
June 6 2022 - 2:00am
Wallamba five-eighth, Chris Tout turned up with his brother, Daniel to fill the depleted Forster ranks.

In almost two decades since the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins returned to action in the Great Lakes has the rugby union club been more decimated of players, yet they managed a marvellous 24-24 all draw with the Manning River Ratz at Taree Rugby Park on Saturday.

