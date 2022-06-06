Great Lakes Advocate

Pirates prevail over Hawks on a heavy field

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 6 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar's Jonathon Tickle is tackled by Forster-Tuncurry defenders during the Group Three game at Old Bar. Tickle was a try scorer in the Pirates' 32-12 win.

TWO players were sent off and the game was stopped just before official fulltime in an ill-tempered Group Three Rugby League encounter between Old Bar and Forster-Tuncurry at the Trad Fields at Old Bar.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.