Great Lakes Advocate

Oyster disaster in Port Stephens needs NSW government help for Pacific oyster intervention

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 6 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East 33 head of farming and second generation farmer, Steve Verdich.

A mystery oyster disease which is crippling Port Stephens growers and 17 years ago led to a devastating impact on the Hawkesbury, is unlikely to affect Wallis Lakes farmers who, along with MidCoast Council, has been pro-active in ensuring the local industry does not suffer the same fate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.