Great Lakes Advocate

Southern United clash with Bellingen in Coastal Premier League | Photos

June 8 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GOAL to Bellingen Bats 30 seconds from fulltime saw the Bats beat Southern United Ospreys 2-1 in the Coastal Premier League football clash at Tuncurry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.