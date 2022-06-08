A GOAL to Bellingen Bats 30 seconds from fulltime saw the Bats beat Southern United Ospreys 2-1 in the Coastal Premier League football clash at Tuncurry.
After absorbing early pressure in the first half Southern United began to seize control of the match. A more possession-based approach than in their previous outing saw the Ospreys begin to cause the Bellingen defensive unit all sorts of problems, with Blake Harrison combining well with Tommy Elder, Mark Mallia and Ethan Perry in the attacking third.
Graeme Pearson and Bayden Schumann were winning the midfield battle and this allowed assured play from the Ospreys back four of Chipperfield, Wynter, Gutherson and Black.
As the first half went on Southern United began to play with increasing confidence.
The chances to score started to flow. It was inevitable when Ethan Perry finally opened the scoring with a fine finish, giving the Ospreys a deserved lead.
Bellingen were rocked by this and began to defend more desperately, but it was no surprise when, after being released by a well directed pass from Mark Mallia, Harrison was felled in the Bats' penalty area as he was about to pull the trigger.
A penalty was awarded, but Harrison's spot kick was saved.
I'm so proud of how they played today, we were really playing some great football, especially in the first half, and really didn't give them many chances at all.- Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman
Several other chances for the Ospreys came and went unconverted, while the home side's custodian, Rhys Dawes, was largely untroubled in the first half.
The second half began in similar fashion to the first, with a determined Bats outfit pressing hard initially, but then fading as Southern United held firm defensively and then began to create openings themselves, without any real clear cut scoring chances.
It was against the run of play that the Bats snatched an equaliser. With Blair Smith and Roan Whiteman injected into the contest the Ospreys continued to threaten to take back the lead, but the Bats dug in defensively.
Just as a draw looked to be the likely outcome, with barely 30 seconds to go the Bats grabbed all three competition points with a slightly miscued shot that skewed away from Dawes and into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.
It was a cruel ending for the Ospreys, who controlled the majority of this match against more fancied opponents.
A gutted Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman was left shaking his head in disbelief.
"I'm shattered for the players," Newman said.
"I'm so proud of how they played today, we were really playing some great football, especially in the first half, and really didn't give them many chances at all,'' he said.
In a beaten side Tommy Elder was a standout, and was the Wharf Street Distillery man of the match winner.
