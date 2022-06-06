A GOAL to Bellingen Bats 30 seconds from fulltime saw the Bats beat Southern United Ospreys 2-1 in the Coastal Premier League football clash at Tuncurry.
After absorbing early pressure in the first half Southern United began to seize control of the match. A more possession-based approach than in their previous outing saw the Ospreys begin to cause the Bellingen defensive unit all sorts of problems, with Blake Harrison combining well with Tommy Elder, Mark Mallia and Ethan Perry in the attacking third.
Graeme Pearson and Bayden Schumann were winning the midfield battle and this allowed assured play from the Ospreys back four of Chipperfield, Wynter, Gutherson and Black.
As the first half went on Southern United began to play with increasing confidence, moving the ball well, showing great urgency to win the ball back when it was lost, and the chances to score started to flow. It was inevitable when Ethan Perry finally opened the scoring with a fine finish, giving the Ospreys a deserved lead. Bellingen were rocked by this and began to defend more desperately, but it was no surprise when, after being released by a well directed pass from Mark Mallia, Harrison was felled in the Bats' penalty area as he was about to pull the trigger.
A penalty was awarded, but Harrison's spot kick was saved. Several other chances for the Ospreys came and went unconverted, while the home side's custodian, Rhys Dawes, was largely untroubled in the first half.
The second half began in similar fashion to the first, with a determined Bats outfit pressing hard initially, but then fading as Southern United held firm defensively and then began to create openings themselves, without any real clear cut scoring chances.
It was against the run of play that the Bats snatched an equaliser, scoring at the back post from a free kick out wide, around 20 minutes into the half. With Blair Smith and Roan Whiteman injected into the contest the Ospreys continued to threaten to take back the lead, but the Bats dug in defensively, and genuine opportunities to win the match began to dry up for Southern United.
Just as a draw looked to be the likely outcome, with barely 30 seconds to go the Bats grabbed all three competition points with a slightly miscued shot that skewed away from Dawes and into the bottom corner. Final score Southern United FC 1 Bellingen FC 2
It was a cruel ending to the match for the Ospreys, who had put on a vastly improved performance than in their previous outing, and in doing so really controlled the majority of this match against more fancied opponents.
A gutted Southern United coach Jonathon Newman was left shaking his head in disbelief.
"I'm shattered for the players. I'm so proud of how they played today, we were really playing some great football, especially in the first half, and really didn't give them many chances at all,'' he said.
"The effort we saw today, the players' commitment to individual roles, doesn't deserve the outcome we got here".
In a beaten side Tommy Elder was a standout, and was the Wharf St Distillery man of the match winner. Southern United now has to regroup quickly as they travel to Port Macquarie to take on Port United on Tuesday night.
Reserve grade
IN an astonishing performance the Southern United reserve grade side dominated Bellingen from the first whistle to the last, with as committed and as clinical a performance as the coaching staff could have hoped for.
Settled possession play along with solid defence set the platform for the Ospreys to open the scoring with a fine finish from Chris Kianou from close range. The lead was doubled shortly after when Flynn Parker scythed through the Bats' defence and laid the ball on a plate for Ashton Drinkwater to finish calmly from around the penalty spot.
Goals to Jarod Naylor, Flynn Parker and Liam Simpson made the defensive lapse that saw the Bats peg one back in the first half look just like a blip. A 5-1 half time lead was more than anyone might have expected and the Ospreys showed great maturity in closing the game out, but not before Marley Dunn added a sixth goal for good measure.
A final score of 6-1 in favour of the Ospreys was nothing more than their performance deserved, and had coach Julian Mallia grinning widely at the final whistle.
"The boys listened to their instructions, stuck to their jobs and played for each other, and it worked," he said.
Flynn Parker was a standout with his at times mesmerising play on the ball, and was a well-deserving Wharf St Distillery man of the match voucher winner. Xavier Robertson-Reynolds was a revelation as stand-in keeper, and both Josh Treasure and Jarrod Naylor led by example in a resounding win.
