As the first half went on Southern United began to play with increasing confidence, moving the ball well, showing great urgency to win the ball back when it was lost, and the chances to score started to flow. It was inevitable when Ethan Perry finally opened the scoring with a fine finish, giving the Ospreys a deserved lead. Bellingen were rocked by this and began to defend more desperately, but it was no surprise when, after being released by a well directed pass from Mark Mallia, Harrison was felled in the Bats' penalty area as he was about to pull the trigger.

