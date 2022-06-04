Powerboat club readies for two day June Spectacular

MORE than 50 boats are expected to be in action for Taree Aquatic Powerboat Club's June Spectacular to be run over the long weekend, June 11 and 12.
This will be the first time the club has been able to hold its marquee event - usually held at Easter - since 2019 due to a combination of the worldwide pandemic, floods and continued wet weather.
Club commodore, Scott Godfrey said the numbers were still to be finalised, but somewhere between 50 and 60 boats seemed to be the likely scenario.
"That's down a bit on what we usually would expect for Easter," Mr Godfrey said.
"But the program is pretty jam-packed in the next six weeks with APBA sanctioning a number of events, so that's had an impact on us."
He said the pit area would also have to be rejigged due to soft conditions on the riverbank.
The club has 30 races programmed for both days and all the feature events usually conducted at Easter will be run.
Racing will start from 9am both days while there will be practice on the Friday.
Th program includes the the Liberty Cup, Vic Currie Memorial, Lawson Shield, Hyper 5 Series, Max Kirwin Trophy, Geoff Stevenson Memorial, Mary and Ernie Nunn Trophy, Australian Super Stock 105 Championship, Bradley Pratt Memorial, King of the River, 6ltr displacement, 5ltr displacement, unlimited displacement, formula future, 105 super stock, unlimited outboard.
Mr Godfrey confirmed the Liberty Cup would be one of the feature events of the Saturday program.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
